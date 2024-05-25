Kiawah Island to Host Shred Day on June 6th

The Town of Kiawah Island is hosting a Shred Day event on Thursday, June 6th from 9 am to noon for Kiawah residents.

You can bring documents/papers to the Town Hall parking lot (4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway). Kiawah's recycling centers do not accept shredded paper as a recyclable item, so participating in the Shred Day is a great way to properly dispose of your old documents in a secure way.

Many companies now offer paperless bills and statements, and this is another way to keep your information safe and reduce water waste.