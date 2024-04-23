Unofficial Kiawah Island Special Election Results for Town Mayor Seat and Council Member Seat

The April 23rd Special Election unofficial voting results for Kiawah Island, which does not include absentee or early votes, are listed below. This was provided by the Town of Kiawah Island.

Mayor Totals

Brad Belt - 510

Dr. Michael Heidingsfelder - 182

Council Member Totals

Luke Farrell - 460

Peter Stockman - 185

There was a total of 692 votes with 7 write-ins (the write-ins were all for the Council Member seat ballot). Charleston County received 42 absentee ballots, as of 3:45 pm today, April 23rd, and 43 early voting ballots total.

The Town will release the official results upon certification from the Charleston County Board of Elections. Numbers may change from the unofficial report to the official report.