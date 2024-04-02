20th Annual Pat Tillman Honor Run Scheduled for April 20th

The Annual Pat Tillman Honor Run in Charleston takes place on April 20th, marking a significant milestone as the community gathers to honor the 20th anniversary of Pat Tillman’s passing. Starting at 9 am, at Credit One Stadium, runners and walkers from all over the state will join together in a 4.2-mile course around the island.

The Pat Tillman Honor Run pays tribute to the enduring legacy of American hero, Pat Tillman, who exemplified courage, sacrifice, and service throughout his life. Tillman started his career as a linebacker for Arizona State University and in 1998, Tillman was drafted in the National Football League for the Arizona Cardinals. Tillman made the selfless decision to leave his NFL career and enlist in the United States Army following the events of September 11th. Tillman served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan until his passing caused by friendly fire during an Afghanistan canyon ambush. Tillman’s journey remains a source of inspiration for millions throughout the nation.

The Pat Tillman Honor run is nationwide, with 40+ Honor Runs happening at satellite locations across the country. The Charleston Honor Run holds a special significance to veteran Joel Jackson, who started the initial Honor Run chapter in Charleston in 2016. Jackson and his team have grown the event from a small gathering to the highest-attended Honor Run site nationwide. His goal is to engage the community and foster awareness of Tillman’s remarkable story.

“Every year, we gather to celebrate Pat’s legacy in a meaningful way,” said Jackson. “This year marks the 20th anniversary of Pat’s passing and it’s important to us, our community, and our nation to honor his story and sacrifice. It’s about coming together, paying tribute to a genuine American hero, and ensuring his story continues to inspire future generations. Pat walked away from millions of dollars playing football, all because he understood what America means. We need more like him.”

By participating in Pat’s Run, runners will be supporting his living legacy through the Tillman Scholars. The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses, empowering them with academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development opportunities and a diverse, global community of high-performing mentors and peers.

Following the Charleston Pat Tillman Honor Run, participants are invited to join the traditional afterparty, Pints for Pat, hosted at New Realm Brewing Company.

You can stay updated on event details and race updates by following @tillmanhonorrun_chs on Instagram and @PatTillmanHonorRunCharleston on Facebook. Registration for the race is live now here.