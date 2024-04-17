Car Show Participants and Art Vendors Needed for Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary Fundraiser

Stunning cars, silent auction, vendors, food trucks, adorable dogs, and more are in store at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary's Animals, Art & Automobiles fundraiser this Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12th. Hallie Hill is still looking for Car Show participants and art vendors for the upcoming fundraiser. Hosted at Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing from 11 am - 3 pm, this event is an exciting way to raise money to help care for the hundreds of animals that rely on Hallie Hill for food, shelter, medical needs, love, and so much more.

Do you own a stunning vehicle that you're proud of and eager to showcase in support of over 200 animals? Hallie Hill invites you to show off your car and make a difference at the same time. Registration is $25 per car entered. To register your car, click this link to be directed to the Animals, Art & Automobiles Car Registration page through Classy.

Local artists and artisans, if you're passionate about creating and sharing your art with the world, we encourage you to apply to be an art vendor at this fun upcoming event. To apply, go to Animals, Art & Automobiles on the website and click the Artist/Vendor application.

Hallie Hill is currently accepting donations of animal, art, or car-related items valued at $100 or more and gift cards valued at $50 or more for their silent auction. Your participation and generosity will make this fundraiser a resounding success for the special animals in Hallie Hill's care.

To register for the Car Show, visit the Classy Fundraising page. For more information on the Animals, Art & Automobiles fundraiser, to apply as an art vendor or sponsor the event, visit https://www.halliehill. com/aaa/.