Charleston’s 2024 Cinco de Mayo Round-Up

Looking for some Cinco de Mayo plans? Look below for a few options (check back for updates). Know of another party? E-mail me at christian@holycitysinner.com.

All Month

Cinco de Mayo 5K

This event can be completed anytime in May, and you complete it how you want to — walk, run, or jog, the choice is yours

Once you sign up for the 5k race, you’ll be sent instructions on how to log your miles and time. Upon completion, you’ll get your Cinco De Mayo race medal!

Since May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, 15 percent of registration fees will be donated to the Global Lyme Alliance, an organization that is working to conquer Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through research and reliable diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

Saturday, May 4

Cinco de Mayo Poker Run

Come celebrate Cinco de Mayo, have a great ride, and support Fire & Iron Station 28, Chucktown Crew.

Whiskey Run Sports Bar & Grill (North Charleston)

The 17th Charleston Cinco de Mayo Festival

"Carolina's Largest Cinco de Mayo Celebration" at the Cruise Terminal Downtown Charleston (196 Concord Street)

Live Music: Los X Adolecentes (Salsa), DJ Luigi Latin Groove of Radio & 993 The Box Charleston + DJ Leo, DJ Ish of Aura Latin Club

Dance Exhibitions

Drinks by: Jose Cuervo, Estrella Jalisco, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra

Authentic Food -

Mexico: Cachitas Kitchen

Venezuela: Rikiquito

Ecuador: La Madrina

Colombia: Antojos Latinos

Mexico: El Fogon

Gauchos: Uruguay

Desserts: Las Aguas Charleston - Patagonian Queen - Las Delicias de Gloria

Charleston Tacos and Tequila Bar Crawl

Indulge in the flavors of Mexico and embrace the festive spirit as you embark on a pub crawl through the city's top spots

From margaritas to mouthwatering tacos, each stop on the crawl promises a delicious experience that'll have your taste buds dancing with joy

Lively music

Colorful decorations

More

Charleston Margarita & Mimosa Fest

Part Bar Hop, Part Delicious Cocktail Celebration

Featuring 4 Bars & Restaurants

Mimosas, Hard Seltzer, Hand Crafted Margarita & Mimosa Specials

Participating venues - Silver Dollar Charleston (Registration 2-4PM), John King Grill (VIP Registration 2-4PM), Bangkok Lounge, Recovery Room

Saturday, May 4th and Sunday, May 5th

2024 Lowcountry Street Taco Festival

12 pm to 5 pm

984 U.S. 78 in Ridgeville, SC

Indulge in a variety of street tacos from several authentic street taco food trucks along with arts & craft vendors

Sunday, May 5

Charleston Official Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl

4 pm to 11pm

Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl

Over 4+ Venues

Free Entry into the bars

2-3 Drinks or shots

FREE After Party

Detailed Custom Digital Pub Crawl Map

Low Drink Specials

Holiday Themed Drinks

Select Food Specials

Live Music/Bands/Dj’s at Certain Venues

Photographer & Videographer

Cinco De Mayo Rooftop Party at Ritual

Festive decorations

Bites and drinks

Music all day/night long

Cinco De Mayo Party - Coterie

12 pm to 4 pm

Executive Chef Damian Sandoval serving up Mexican street food

Cocktail specials from Lalo Tequila created by Head Bartender Saquan Jenkins and Jeremy Buck

Cinco De Mao at The Pier

Celebration filled with music, seafood, and food trucks including Mexican street corn and tacos

Art Ink and Drink "Kaleidoscope Margarita Glasses" at Frothy Beard