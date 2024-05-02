Charleston’s 2024 Cinco de Mayo Round-Up

×
Looking for some Cinco de Mayo plans? Look below for a few options (check back for updates). Know of another party? E-mail me at christian@holycitysinner.com.
All Month
- This event can be completed anytime in May, and you complete it how you want to — walk, run, or jog, the choice is yours
- Once you sign up for the 5k race, you’ll be sent instructions on how to log your miles and time. Upon completion, you’ll get your Cinco De Mayo race medal!
- Since May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, 15 percent of registration fees will be donated to the Global Lyme Alliance, an organization that is working to conquer Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through research and reliable diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
Saturday, May 4
- Come celebrate Cinco de Mayo, have a great ride, and support Fire & Iron Station 28, Chucktown Crew.
- Whiskey Run Sports Bar & Grill (North Charleston)
The 17th Charleston Cinco de Mayo Festival
- "Carolina's Largest Cinco de Mayo Celebration" at the Cruise Terminal Downtown Charleston (196 Concord Street)
- Live Music: Los X Adolecentes (Salsa), DJ Luigi Latin Groove of Radio & 993 The Box Charleston + DJ Leo, DJ Ish of Aura Latin Club
- Dance Exhibitions
- Drinks by: Jose Cuervo, Estrella Jalisco, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra
- Authentic Food -
- Mexico: Cachitas Kitchen
- Venezuela: Rikiquito
- Ecuador: La Madrina
- Colombia: Antojos Latinos
- Mexico: El Fogon
- Gauchos: Uruguay
- Desserts: Las Aguas Charleston - Patagonian Queen - Las Delicias de Gloria
Charleston Tacos and Tequila Bar Crawl
- Indulge in the flavors of Mexico and embrace the festive spirit as you embark on a pub crawl through the city's top spots
- From margaritas to mouthwatering tacos, each stop on the crawl promises a delicious experience that'll have your taste buds dancing with joy
- Lively music
- Colorful decorations
- More
Charleston Margarita & Mimosa Fest
- Part Bar Hop, Part Delicious Cocktail Celebration
- Featuring 4 Bars & Restaurants
- Mimosas, Hard Seltzer, Hand Crafted Margarita & Mimosa Specials
- Participating venues - Silver Dollar Charleston (Registration 2-4PM), John King Grill (VIP Registration 2-4PM), Bangkok Lounge, Recovery Room
Saturday, May 4th and Sunday, May 5th
2024 Lowcountry Street Taco Festival
- 12 pm to 5 pm
- 984 U.S. 78 in Ridgeville, SC
- Indulge in a variety of street tacos from several authentic street taco food trucks along with arts & craft vendors
Sunday, May 5
Charleston Official Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl
- 4 pm to 11pm
- Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl
- Over 4+ Venues
- Free Entry into the bars
- 2-3 Drinks or shots
- FREE After Party
- Detailed Custom Digital Pub Crawl Map
- Low Drink Specials
- Holiday Themed Drinks
- Select Food Specials
- Live Music/Bands/Dj’s at Certain Venues
- Photographer & Videographer
Cinco De Mayo Rooftop Party at Ritual
- Festive decorations
- Bites and drinks
- Music all day/night long
- 12 pm to 4 pm
- Executive Chef Damian Sandoval serving up Mexican street food
- Cocktail specials from Lalo Tequila created by Head Bartender Saquan Jenkins and Jeremy Buck
- Celebration filled with music, seafood, and food trucks including Mexican street corn and tacos
Art Ink and Drink "Kaleidoscope Margarita Glasses" at Frothy Beard
- Published artist Sherri Welser will offer fun techniques using alcohol inks to create beautiful Margarita glasses
- Each participant will create 2 Margarita glasses and also receive one craft beer to start your journey (beer choice $7 and under)
