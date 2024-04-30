Charleston’s 2024 Kentucky Derby Parties and Events

Looking for some 2024 Kentucky Derby plans in Charleston? Look below for a few options (all events take place on Saturday, May 4th; check back for updates):

The Alley

  • Drink Specials - $12 Grandstand Mint Julep, $7 High Noon Seltzers, $15 Infield Buckets (Miller Lite, Coors Light, Miller High Life)
  • Food special - Triple Crown Burger Trio Sliders ($12)
  • Live music
  • Pick'em contest for $100 gift card

Avery Research Center

  • Annual Fundraiser Kentucky Derby Party
  • From 4 pm until until 7 pm
  • Come in your finest Derby attire and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuveres with live jazz and DJ Marion G
  • To purchase your advance tickets visit http://www.averyinstitute.us

Bay Street Biergarten

  • Liive music ft. Ben Somerville at 4 pm followed by High Water Honky at 7:30 pm
  • Wear your Derby Best
  • Old Soul Bourbon Mint Juleps and Cathead Honeysuckle Cocktails
  • This event is all ages
  • Click here for more info

BLU

  • Open at 11:30 am
  • Southern-inspired specials like the Kentucky Hot Brown to the Bourbon Bread Pudding

Bourbon N' Bubbles

  • Doors Open at 4 pm
  • Featured Cocktails: Derby Day Julep, Woodford Spire, Oaks Lily, Pimms Cup

Charleston Place

  • Join the Thoroughbred Club for an official watch party of The Kentucky Derby
  • Mint juleps
  • Bourbon and whiskey tastings by Woodford Reserve
  • Annual hat contest complete with a prize from Woodford Reserve
  • The event is open to public, no reservations required but can made

Charleston Sports Pub (Goose Creek)

  • $7 Mint, Strawberry and Champagne Juleps
  • Click here for more info

Cleats

  • May the Horse Be With You Party - A Kentucky Derby/Star Wars Party
  • Drink Specials, Contests and more
  • Click here for more info

The Establishment

  • Race being shown on the big screen TV at the bar
  • Themed cocktails (including Mint Juleps) , beer and wine specials, food specials
  • Giveaways and in-house contests
  • Bar opens at 5 pm with the main event starting at 6:57 pm
  • Dress to Impress as they will be hosting a "Best Hat Contest" and a "Best in Show" contest with giveaways
  • All attendees must be 21 years of age
  • No reservation needed

Islander 71

  • Free event
  • 14 foot LED video screen to watch the Derby Pre-Show and race
  • Guests invited to wear their best Derby fashion as they will be giving out prizes to the best dressed for the occasion: Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Female, and Best Couple
  • DJ Mike C is the race day MC
  • Derby cocktails and specialty mixes all day featuring Woodford Reserve and Tequila Herradura

The Ryder

  • Party at The Backyard
  • Live music
  • Drinks and food
  • Show off your most fabulous Derby hat for the chance to win an overnight stay at The Ryder. The winner will be announced right before the race begins
  • Swag courtesy of Woodford Reserve, including julep cups, pins, and more
  • Reservations are encouraged
  • Derby Cocktail Specials: $14 (Mint Julep - Woodford Reserve, Mint, Sugar and the Palm Julep - Woodford Reserve, Mint, Elderflower, Cacao Nib
  • Click here for more info

Shadowmoss Golf and Country Club

  • 3rd Annual Ketucky Derby Party
  • Running from 4 pm to 8 pm
  • Hors d’œuvres while supplies last
  • Games
  • Drink specials
  • Contests
  • Tickets are $35 per person in advance and $45 the day of
  • VIP tables are $500 which includes 10 tickets, Corona Premier VIP Swag Bags and other surprises
  • 21 and over
  • Click here for tickets

The Shelter Kitchen + Bar

  • Wear your best floppy hat and searsucker suits while sipping on mint juleps and champagne flutes
  • Click here for more info

Striped Pig Distillery

  • Signature cocktails including a complimentary glass of Kentucky Mule
  • Southern eats
  • Beats by Timothydeejaybosshogg Snipe
  • Come dressed in your Derby best for a chance to win prizes
  • Click here for more info

Tavern & Table

  • Chance to win $150 in their annual hat contest and a special gift basket from Woodford Reserve + a $50 gift certificate for picking the winning horse
  • Click here for more info

The Wonderer

  • Tickets for their Run For The Roses Party are $35
  • Doors open at 5 pm
  • Live Derby Screening on a giant HD screen
  • Kentucky Bourbon Tasting & Mint Julep Bar
  • Live Music performances 
  • Meet & Greet photos with a real horse
  • Chef-Inspired hors d'oeuvres 
  • Best Dressed Contest
  • Click here for more info