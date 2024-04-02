Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich Earns Week 4 Team of the Week Spot

The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery forward Nick Markanich was named to the league’s Week 4 Team of the Week.

Markanich played a pivotal role in the Battery’s 1-2 victory over Miami, scoring the equalizer in the first half with a pinpoint header to prevent the hosts from gaining momentum.

On the night, the attacker also tallied four shots on target (match-high), three chances created (co-match-high), three interceptions (co-match-high), six duels won, nine recoveries and 86.2% passing accuracy.

The award caps off Markanich’s hot month of March, where he scored a goal in three consecutive games to end the month’s slate of games. The Team of the Week nod is Markanich’s second in as many weeks in 2024.

Markanich’s nod to the Team of the Week brings the Battery’s season total of selections to four.

Charleston return home on Tues., April 9, against Louisville City FC after an away match against Rhode Island FC on April 6. Tickets for the April 9 fixture are on sale now for $9 via SeatGeak.com, the club’s exclusive digital ticketing provider.

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 4

GK – Nate Steinwascher, Detroit City FC

D – Shawn Smart, Las Vegas Lights FC

D – Mitchell Taintor, San Antonio FC

D – Jordan Doherty, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M – Ray Serrano, Louisville City FC

M – Valentin Noël, Las Vegas Lights FC

M – Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M – Maxi Rodriguez, Detroit City FC

F – Gaoussou Samake, Las Vegas Lights FC

F – Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC

F – Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

Coach: Danny Cruz, Louisville City FC

Bench: Rocco Ríos Novo (PHX), Aaron Guillen (TBR), Arturo Astorga (NM), Rodrigo Lopez (SAC), Ali Coote (DET), Louis Perez (NC), Jorge Hernandez (SA)