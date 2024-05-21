Charleston Beer Fest Tickets are On Sale Now

Tickets for the Charleston Beer Fest, which will take place on October 26th at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, are on sale now. The event will run from 1 pm to 7 pm and includes over 60 regional breweries, beer games, music all-day, food and craft vendors, and more.

This year, tastings are included with GA and VIP admission tickets, while full-pour tickets and festival merchandise will be available for purchase.

“For nearly 33 years, Palmetto Community Care has made it our mission to assist those living with HIV and AIDS by providing a full spectrum of compassionate care and supportive services while busting myths, breaking down barriers, and inspiring hope," said Bradley Childs, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Community Care. "We are constantly working toward ending the HIV epidemic through increased HIV testing, prevention, and education. Last year, our case managers had over 19,000 contacts with clients. They assisted 536 people in finding stable housing, 418 in finding oral or primary health care, and 479 with emergency financial assistance and food bank-delivered meals. We also paid more than $3.5 million for life-saving medications and $1 million to provide health insurance for our clients. Those are just a few examples of what it means to say, 'Drink Beer. Do Good.' Charleston Beerfest is our primary fundraiser in helping us ensure that no one living with HIV or AIDS should go without medical care, everyday resources, and emotional support.”

Buy your tickets here to celebrate the region’s brewery culture and support Palmetto Community Care’s work to promote public health throughout the Lowcountry. General Admission, VIP packages, and Designated Driver ticket options are available.

About Palmetto Community Care

PCC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for persons living with HIV/AIDS and providing HIV prevention resources for schools, churches, community organizations, and workplaces in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties. We believe no one living with HIV or AIDS should go without medical care, everyday resources, and emotional support.

PCC takes a multi-faceted approach to helping those living with HIV/AIDS by providing medical case management, access to medical care, housing assistance, financial assistance, nutritional assistance, and legal assistance, along with an array of other supportive services. PCC also works to prevent this epidemic through education, media campaigns, community outreach, and free, daily HIV/STD testing.

For more than 33 years, Palmetto Community Care has been serving men, women, and children living with HIV/AIDS. We remain dedicated to improving our community and improving outcomes for individuals living with HIV until there is a cure for this epidemic.