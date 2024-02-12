Charleston County Parks Foundation Hosting Golf Tournament Fundraiser April 8th

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s (CCPRC) nonprofit partner, the Charleston County Parks Foundation, will host a golf tournament event on April 8th to raise funds to support the foundation’s projects.

The day will feature round of golf with a cart, gift bag, breakfast provided by Chick-Fil-A, and a cocktail reception with food from Dog & Duck. The shotgun start captains choice tournament will be held at Charleston National Golf Club in Mount Pleasant, a Rees Jones-designed championship golf course that was rated by Golf Digest as the best non-resort golf course in the Charleston area.

Entry fees are $135 per person or $500 per team of four. Participants will have the opportunity purchase raffle tickets and mulligans, and can expect various other on-course competitions including a $10,000 hole-in-one contest sponsored by Crews Subaru of Charleston and Coastal Golf Marketing.

Tournament registration and practice will take place the morning of the event from 8 – 9:30 am. There will be a shotgun start at 10 am. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on the tournament or to register, visit https://ccprc.com/3733/Golf- Tournament.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to support projects managed by the Charleston County Parks Foundation. Presently, the foundation is working on four projects: The Genesis Swim Safety Fund, which supports aquatic safety programs in rural Charleston County; the Park and Recreation Opportunity Fund, which provides opportunities for those who encounter financial barriers to accessing parks, programs and services; the Nature Stewardship Fund, which is focused on preserving, protecting and managing natural resources throughout the Charleston County Park system; and the Cultural History Fund, which aids in cultural and historical research, preservation, interpretation, and educations for diverse audiences.