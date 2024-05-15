Charleston County Waterparks to Open for Weekends Starting on May 18th

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open its three waterparks – Splash Island in Mount Pleasant, Splash Zone on James Island, and Whirlin’ Waters in North Charleston – as well as the pool at the West County Aquatic Center, for weekends only starting May 18th. Daily operations will begin in June and hours will vary this year.

A schedule for each park’s operations is as follows*:

Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark:

Open weekends only starting May 18, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

Open daily from June 1 – Aug. 11, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. weekends and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays (Monday – Friday)

Open weekends only starting Aug. 17 and closing on Sept. 2

Splash Island Waterpark:

Open weekends only starting May 18, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 – 6 p.m. on Sundays

Open daily from June 8 – Aug. 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays; 1 – 6 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays

Closes on Aug. 4

Splash Zone Waterpark:

Open weekends only starting May 18, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 – 6 p.m. on Sundays

Open daily from June 8 – Aug. 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays; 1 – 6 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays

Closes on Aug. 4

West County Aquatic Center:

Open weekends only starting May 18, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 – 6 p.m. on Sundays

Open daily from June 8 – Aug. 11, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays and weekdays, and 1 – 6 p.m. Sundays

Open weekends only starting Aug. 17 and closing on Sept. 2

*Holidays may have different hours; please visit CharlestonCountyParks.com (direct link) for a full daily schedule and hours of operation for each park before planning your visit. Schedules are subject to change.

Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park is the largest of CCPRC’s three waterparks. Whirlin’ Waters features unique activities for all ages with attractions including a 60-foot-tall multi-person slide The Washout, plus the Big Splash Tree House, Rollin’ River lazy river, Big Kahuna wave pool, Tubular Twister slides, Rip Tide Run mat racer slide and Otter Bay kiddie area.

Splash Zone Waterpark is located within James Island County Park. It offers two 200-foot-long slides, a large leisure pool, a 500-foot-long lazy river with sprays and waterfalls, and a family play complex called The Rainforest that features slides, buckets and sprays.

Splash Island Waterpark, located within Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park, provides hours of fun for toddlers to pre-teenage children. Attractions include a 200-foot-long body flume, activity pool, a 16-foot-long otter slide, The Cyclone swirling water ride, and sprays, geysers, raindrop waterfalls and more.

The waterparks also offer a full range of amenities including concessions, lockers, lounge chairs, showers and restrooms. Each waterpark is staffed with certified lifeguards. Birthday party packages are also available. Admission fees vary, and Splash Passes for all-season waterpark access are available for sale now at CharlestonCountyParks.com.

The West County Aquatic Center offers a 6,000-square-foot seasonal outdoor pool for beginner and seasoned swimmers. It also offers programming including swimming lessons, fitness programs and a competitive swim team.

For more information on the waterparks or West County Aquatic Center, and a full daily schedule of operations for each park, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.

Charleston County Parks is hiring seasonal lifeguard and waterpark staff now, offering competitive pay and great benefits. For details and to apply, visit ccprc.com/jobs.