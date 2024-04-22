Single in the Holy City: How to Plan a Memorable First Date in Charleston

Planning a good first date is a form of art. Where you go and what you do can make or break everything. Especially in a city like Charleston, where there are so many different vibes to choose from. In my years of not only being in the dating scene myself, but consuming constant dating content in TV, movies, and TikTok, I like to think I’ve perfected the first date formula.

The activity: you’re going to get drinks, not dinner. I’m a firm believer that drinks are the superior move. It’s really your safest bet, especially if you’re meeting someone from an app. Do you really want to be locked into a sit-down meal with a stranger from the internet? I sure don’t.

Regardless of whether you met your date on Hinge or in the wild, drinks give you a solid time limit. You can leave after one if you feel so inclined, but you also have the freedom to go with the flow if necessary and order another round or even bar hop.

Even if you don’t drink, the sentiment stays the same - whether you go out for coffee or mocktails instead. We want simple and to the point. To me, a first date gives first round interview, but in a good way. You need this chance to chat and get to know each other. You’re seeing if there’s potential and enough chemistry to move forward. And if there is, things are taken up a notch come date two.

The day/time: first dates are for weekdays only. I don’t make the rules. Well, I guess I do, but even if I didn’t, I would abide. In my world, weekends are my “me” time, that I like to fill with people, places, and things that fill my cup.

I believe that giving someone your weekend time is a privilege that should be earned. So a weekday first date is the way to go, with an ideal 7 pm start time. That way you have enough time to get yourself together after your day, but also won’t be out too late. I still live in the teenage mentality that my all-girls Catholic school drilled into my mind, that weeknights are school nights and you must behave as such. Except now I’m 28 and haven’t been a student in years. So I guess you can take the girl out of school, but you can’t take school out of the girl…or something like that.

The location: the final piece to the puzzle - and of course, the most important. The key is ambience. You need a bar that’s dimly lit, but not dark. Cozy, but not crowded. Lively enough so you don’t feel like your conversation can be heard by everyone in the building, but chill enough where you aren’t yelling across the table so your date can hear you. There should be an assortment of drink options, but not too many where it gets overwhelming. Am I making this complicated yet?

Lucky for you, I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite downtown Charleston spots that hit the nail on the head and bring my vision to life: Last Saint, Felix, Cocktail Club, Bar 167, Uncork, Bin 152, and Graft.

First dates can be scary, I know. Especially in Charleston. But trust me…if I can do it, so can you.