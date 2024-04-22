Going Places Announces 4th Annual Gala

On Saturday, May 18th, Going Places will host their fourth annual gala to help support their mission of providing disadvantaged kids with a new, custom bike. The Going Places' Gala will be an evening where guests can relive their favorite childhood memories of joy. Attendees can expect music from Seth G and DJ Goldn, an open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, live and silent auctions, and much more.

This year's celebration will be held from 6 pm to 10 pm in the garden at The Gibbes Museum of Art (135 Meeting St.).

Here are some details about the event:

Attire: Formal

General admission tickets: $140

General Admission ticket prices are good until May 2nd and then they will go up at 12:01 am on May 3rd

You are guaranteed a place to sit, but not guaranteed a specific seat until you arrive and claim one. You are also not guaranteed to sit with your friends unless you all arrive together to claim a seat

Cost of a full table ticket: $1,600. You will have a full 10 seat table reserved for you with your company logo displayed over every chair at your table for 360 views of your logo. The table will be front row, in front of the stage

Going Places is also seeking additional sponsors and auction items/experiences to auction off while giving your company some exposure. Email Katie@GoingPlacesNonprofit.org regarding sponsorships/products/services

Tickets can be purchased here. Any parties that are unable to attend this event, but would still like to support Going Places and their cause, click here to donate.

About Going Places

Going Places’ mission is to provide disadvantaged kids with their most basic childhood right- A right to Joy. They do that by surprising every child in the low-income, high-poverty elementary schools with a brand new, high quality, custom bike. This bike represents Joy, freedom, escape, ownership, and restored

innocence in these children’s lives. Going Places has given over 4,697 bikes to disadvantaged kids in 5.5 years time. Going Places is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

To learn more, visit www.GoingPlacesNonprofit.org or call 224-715-5156