HEART to Play the North Charleston Coliseum with Cheap Trick on October 17th

Legendary rock band HEART have announced the extension of their highly-anticipated return to the road after a five-year hiatus with 30 additional dates across North America this fall. The Royal Flush Tour 2024 will visit the North Charleston Coliseum with Cheap Trick on October 17th.

With a career spanning nearly five decades, the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, with 20 Top 40 singles to their name. HEART will be performing their catalog of global chart-topping classic hits including “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” and “These Dreams.” The current lineup of HEART features Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals), and Sean T Lane (drums and bike).

"We’re so excited to announce more tour dates," Ann Wilson said. “The exceptional talent of the band – Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean – brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance”.

Formed in 1974, Cheap Trick has sold 20 million albums worldwide on the strength of such hits as “I Want You to Want Me,” “The Flame,” “Dream Police,” and “Surrender.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, cementing their place in rock history.