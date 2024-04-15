Hendrick Automotive Group Donates $100,000 ﻿to Lowcountry Food Bank﻿﻿

Lowcountry Food Bank announced today that Hendrick Automotive Group donated $100,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank on April 11 to help provide food to neighbors who experience food insecurity in the Charleston

Tri-County. Charleston-area teammates packed food boxes that supports Lowcountry Food Bank's work toward equitable, dignified, and consistent access to healthy food.

During this record-breaking Spring Meal Drive event, time and donations from 1,100 Hendrick Automotive Group teammates, Toyota North America and a match by Rick Hendrick, Hendrick Automotive Group Chair and CEO, facilitated the $100,000 check to Lowcountry Food Bank.

These funds will help provide 500,000 meals for neighbors who experience food insecurity. Each dollar raised supports Lowcountry Food Bank's BackPack Buddies packs for Hendrick Automotive Group's partner Title 1 schools, food distribution and packing events, and mobile food pantry distributions that provide convenient access to food for neighbors in their own communities.

Hendrick Automotive Group has donated funds and time to Lowcountry Food Bank for 11 years. During this time, they have hosted more than 34 meal drives for Lowcountry neighbors who would not otherwise have access to these meals. In total, Hendrick Automotive Group has assisted the Food Bank to purchase, assemble and distribute more than 2.9 million meals to Lowcountry neighbors.

During the now decade-long partnership between Hendrick Automotive Group and Lowcountry Food Bank, in addition to their commitment to serve others through holiday meals, teammates from the Charleston-area stores and support offices have packed thousands of food boxes and raised more than $650,000 in funding to support the Lowcountry Food Bank's mission to unite our community in pursuit of equitable, dignified, and consistent access to food.

"We were excited to have Hendrick Automotive Group with us last week and we appreciate the generous donation of their time and the impact they make in the lives of those we serve," said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO. "We are proud to count Hendrick Automotive Group as a dedicated corporate partner for Lowcountry Food Bank, and today's event is another example of their leadership and philosophy in action of giving back to the community through Hendrick Cares - their corporate social responsibility program that drives a legacy of caring for others and a commitment to teamwork."

"It all starts with Mr. Hendrick - he makes it all possible," said Callie Young, Hendrick Automotive Group director of brand and reputation. "We are grateful to give back to our community and help our neighbors who experience food insecurity. Lowcountry Food Bank is such a terrific longstanding partner in our fight, affording our members an opportunity to not only donate needed funds, but also participate in meal packing and distribution events throughout the year."

Since fall 2020, Hendrick Automotive Group has donated more than $6 million to provide healthy food to more than 25 million neighbors in need throughout the 13 states in which they operate. This spring, Hendrick Automotive Group raised more than $1 million that supports the 26 partner food banks and the communities they serve throughout the US.