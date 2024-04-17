Lowcountry Local First Hosting 13th annual Eat Drink Local Season through June

Lowcountry Local First (LLF) will host its 13th annual Eat Drink Local Season from now through June 2024. The campaign will include a public Eat Drink Local Challenge, a documentary screening, and its 16th annual Chef’s Potluck fundraiser event. Eat Drink Local Season is an initiative to raise awareness of the positive community benefits of supporting Lowcountry farms, fishers, chefs, beverage producers and purveyors.

Throughout the campaign, LLF will provide educational opportunities and events for the community to actively engage in eating what is ripe and in season:

Eat Drink Local Challenge: April 1 - May 31 – Commit to shifting a minimum of $10 of weekly food spending toward local food and beverage sources. Sign up now as an individual or team and be provided with weekly resources such as market calendars, local recipes, community-supported agriculture opportunities, and more ways to make the shift to local easy and fun. Free to participate and prizes to win.

Common Ground Documentary Screening: April 23 – Learn more about how to integrate regenerative farming techniques into your own farms, backyards, community gardens, and beyond. Suggested donation of $10.

16th annual Chef's Potluck: Sun, June 2 – The organization's largest fundraiser event, with 15+ local chefs, local beverage providers, live music, and the beautiful views surrounding the Porter Room at Holy City Brewery in North Charleston. Tickets are all-inclusive and on sale now. Kids 12 and under are free. Early bird ticket prices last until April 30.

"This year, we are thrilled to promote the Lowcountry's unique flavors, ingredients and stories during Eat Drink Local Season," said Jordan Amaker, the organization's campaign organizer. "We are here to connect the community to the local businesses that make up our vibrant food and beverage community. During the last few years, this industry has faced many challenges and we are committed to supporting and connecting them for the betterment of our local food system."