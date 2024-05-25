Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point To Reopen on Memorial Day Weekend

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will be the destination for patriotism this Memorial Day Weekend. On Saturday, May 25, the Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point will reopen to visitors following a six-month renovation. The museum, located aboard the USS Yorktown, showcases the stories of our nation’s heroes, Medal of Honor Recipients. Designed to bring the Recipients’ stories to life, the all-new immersive exhibits will take guests back to the Civil War through the War on Terrorism to highlight select Medal of Honor Recipients.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Patriots Point visitors can meet Medal of Honor Recipients James C. McCloughan and Leroy Petry in front of the Medal of Honor Museum. Living history actors will showcase military life from the Civil War to the Vietnam War. Food trucks, including Shaka Shrimp and Kona Ice, will be onsite at 11 a.m. Visitors can win giveaways all day that include annual passes to Patriots Point and Medal of Honor and Patriots Point branded items.

On Monday, May 27, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer free admission to members of the military and their immediate families. At 3 p.m. on Monday, the museum will participate in Taps Across America. This event encourages musicians nationwide to participate in a Taps performance in recognition of fallen service members. Patriots Point will welcome more than 50 student musicians representing all three local school districts aboard to perform. Local food trucks Tikiz Shaved Ice and Kees Kitchen will be onsite. Read more about the story of TAPS in "24 Notes That Tap Deep Emotions: The Story of Taps" by Jari Villanueva.

In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday to take place annually on the last Monday in May to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

