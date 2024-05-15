Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Rolling Through Charleston Area

The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling through the Holy City this week and visiting various Harris Teeters locations. During each appearance, hotdoggers (aka Wienermobile drivers) will be handing out the brand's iconic Weenie Whistles, showing off the inside of the vehicle, and letting people take photos with the iconic Wienermobile.

Here's a look at where the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will stop:

Tuesday, May 14th

Harris Teeter Grand Opening - 1269 Nexton Parkway, Summerville, SC 29486

4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Friday, May 17th

Harris Teeter - 680 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville, SC 29485

3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sunday, May 19th

Harris Teeter - 3865 West Ashley Circle, Charleston, SC 29414

4:00 pm - 7:00p m

