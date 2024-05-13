Prestige Therapeutic Fitness Celebrates Ribbon Cutting with Innovative Approach to Fitness

Prestige Therapeutic Fitness (PTF), Mount Pleasant's newest fitness center, has announced its grand opening. Owner Zoher Alimohamed and family celebrated the occasion last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony (pictured) alongside Town of Mount Pleasant Council Member Daniel Brownstein, Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce President Kathi Herrmann, and Chamber members.

Located at 629 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Suite 102, in the Aldi shopping center, PTF is more than just a gym – it's a revolution in fitness efficiency. Using state-of-the-art equipment and specifically designed circuits, they help you achieve a 40-minute workout in just 17 minutes. Their secret weapon is Adaptive Resistance Exercise (ARX) technology.

ARX machines are unlike any others. They automatically adjust resistance throughout your workout, ensuring you're constantly challenged and maximizing your results. Large built-in monitors provide real-time feedback on your progress, keeping you motivated and informed.

PTF offers a variety of equipment to suit everyone's needs. They have the AllCore 360 for core strengthening, Carol Bikes for efficient cardio, and Sunlighten Infrared saunas for relaxation and recovery. Zoher guides members every step of the way, helping build strength, improve flexibility, and achieve weight loss goals.

Visit their website at https://www. prestigetherapeuticfitness.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @prestige_chs to learn more. Call (854) 777-1565 to speak with a staff member and get started on your free two week trial.