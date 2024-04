Registration for the 2024 Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble is now open. You can secure your spot for the Thanksgiving morning race today with Early Bird registration available for $35. Prices will go up on June 1, 2024.

The Turkey Day Run was established in 1914 and is the longest running 5k in Charleston. The race raises funds for over 20 local charities.

You can register for the race here.