Republic DMG to Open Zachary's Daiquiries on King Street

Republic Development & Management Group, the South Carolina-based hospitality group behind Republic Garden & Lounge, Bourbon N’ Bubbles, MESU, and Lamar’s Sporting Club, has announced plans to open Zachary’s Daiquiris – a frozen daiquiri destination. The venue is slated to open in the former home of Basil in late spring 2024.

Zachary’s Daiquiris also known as Zach’s Daiqs, will be located at 460 King Street near the corner of Ann Street. Republic DMG says the venue will be "full of energy, retro flair, and sophisticated funk." Patrons can expect to see a collection of 12 frozen cocktail offerings such as the espresso martini, paloma, froze, classic daiquiris, a variety of margaritas, as well as non-alcoholic options. Zach’s Daiqs will also offer a lite culinary menu, spearheaded by Executive Chef of Republic DMG, Michael Watson.

With over 2,500 square feet, the interior design is led by Courtney Perillo, Owner and Principal Designer of Courtney Perillo Interiors. The venue is adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows allowing natural light to fill the space. Additionally, there is an outdoor patio along Ann Street.

Zachary Elliott was born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina and is a living testament to the power of overcoming adversity. His story began at the age of nine years old, when he was diagnosed with bone cancer, a diagnosis that carried a daunting 10% chance of survival. Undeterred, Zach faced chemotherapy and the amputation of his leg, enduring years of surgeries and adapting to life with prosthetics, all with the support of medical professionals. Zach’s pursuit of life's possibilities led him to the College of Charleston, and later to Florida, where he joined forces with his father. The year 2016 brought another twist of fate as he faced the heart-wrenching loss of his father. Zach’s journey continued in 2022 as he teamed up with Lamar Bonaparte, Owner of Republic Development & Management Group, a collaboration that ignited new passions and possibilities. Through the years, the concept of Zach's Daiqs had been a cherished idea that is about to come to light.

Zachary’s Daiquiris believes in giving back to the community and a portion of proceeds will be dedicated to supporting the fight against childhood cancer.

“It's our way of turning challenges into opportunties and making a positive impact on the lives of others,” said Elliott. “Join us in savoring the sweetness of life and helping us make a difference, one sip at a time.”

Hours of operation are slated to be 12 pm to midnight, Monday through Sunday. For more information on Republic DMG, and the upcoming debut of Zachary’s Daiquiris, visit https://republic-dmg. com.