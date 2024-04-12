Southern Living Named These 15 Coastal Towns the ‘Most Beautiful’ in The South

×
Southern Living editors who report, research, and visit destinations across the South have named the following 15 coastal towns the ‘most beautiful’ in the South - and no surprise, Charleston made the cut.
The 15 Most Beautiful Coastal Towns in the South (not in order):
- Fairhope, Alabama
- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Ocean Springs, Mississippi
- Beaufort, South Carolina
- Southport, North Carolina
- St. Michaels, Maryland
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Rockport, Texas
- Cape Charles, Virginia
- Beaufort, North Carolina
- St. Augustine, Florida
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Georgetown, South Carolina
- Tarpon Springs, Florida
- Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
You can read the full article here.