Southern Living Named These 15 Coastal Towns the ‘Most Beautiful’ in The South

Southern Living editors who report, research, and visit destinations across the South have named the following 15 coastal towns the ‘most beautiful’ in the South - and no surprise, Charleston made the cut.

The 15 Most Beautiful Coastal Towns in the South (not in order):

Fairhope, Alabama

Wilmington, North Carolina

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Beaufort, South Carolina

Southport, North Carolina

St. Michaels, Maryland

Charleston, South Carolina

Rockport, Texas

Cape Charles, Virginia

Beaufort, North Carolina

St. Augustine, Florida

Norfolk, Virginia

Georgetown, South Carolina

Tarpon Springs, Florida

Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

You can read the full article here.