Sweet Strength Fitness Studio to Host Free Personal Training Session

Breeze Timmons at Sweet Strength Fitness Studio will host a free personal training session on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Conveniently located off the Isle of Palms Connector, Sweet Strength Fitness Studio is the perfect spot for your fitness journey.

While Breeze's sessions are typically private, this special event will accommodate up to four men. Although this program is designed with a focus on mature men aged 45 and older, it is open to all men, especially those looking for expert guidance in fitness.

Attendees should arrive in exercise clothing and be prepared for a unique training journey.

With experience training alongside Olympic gold medalists and expertise in powerlifting, Breeze offers a distinguished and robust program that aims to transform your physical and mental resilience, unlocking new realms of strength and vitality. Breeze specializes in helping mature men and athletes recovering from injuries, providing tailored support to meet your specific needs. Register now at: https:// ticketstripe.com/free- training-session-Breeze