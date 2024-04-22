That BIG Book Sale Returns to Mt. Pleasant from May 16th to 19th

× Expand Invitation - 1

Book lovers and bargain hunters are in for a real treat when the Charleston Friends of the Library (CFOL) returns to host its 42nd annual That BIG Book Sale (TBBS) from Thursday, May 16th to Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the Omar Shrine Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant. The public can expect over 60,000 books in all categories including Children’s, Fiction, History, Cooking, Gardening, Foreign Language, Classics, and more, all on sale with prices starting at just $1. Proceeds from the sale support programming at the 18 branches of the Charleston County Library (CCPL).

“Looking for something new to read at a really great price? Looking for an older book from a favorite author at a really great price? Looking for a way to help your community while giving the gift of reading to yourself or someone else? Then come to That BIG Book Sale 2024 and share the joy of reading," said Lauri Moffett, CFOL's Chair of Book Sale Committee.

A first-hand preview sale for members of CFOL will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 4 pm to 7 pm. Checks, cash, and major credit cards are accepted.

A special appearance from CCPL’s mascot Owlbert is expected. Plus, TBBS will include a “Friends for Teachers” raffle where five $30 sale gift cards will be given to South Carolina teachers to help support learning and literacy in their classrooms.

For more information, visit www.charlestonlibraryfriends.org.

Event schedule:

Member Pre-Sale

Thursday, 5/16 from 4 pm to 7 pm

Open to the public

Friday, 5/17 from 9 am to 7 pm

Saturday, 5/18 from 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday, 5/19 from 10 am to 3 pm

Omar Shrine Auditorium is located at 176 Patriots Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant.