Travel + Leisure Includes Holy City Property in its 2024 "It List" of Best New Hotels

Travel + Leisure today announced the 19th annual It List, a curated list of the best new and renovated hotels across the globe, which for the first time includes newly launched luxury cruise ships. This year's guide to the can’t miss openings (and re-openings) included one Charleston property - The Pinch.

Here's what the periodical had to say (In part) about the Holy City hotel:

"Just off of King Street in Charleston, South Carolina, the flicker of gaslight beckons those in the know down a cobblestone alley to The Pinch. Housed in a collection of 19th-century buildings, the property was brought to life by design and management company Method Co. Its 22 rooms and suites, plus three extended-stay residences, are furnished tip to toe in sumptuous materials — walnut herringbone floors, zellige tiles, burnt-orange velvet sofas, marble farmhouse sinks with unlacquered brass fixtures — but the overall feel is playful and easygoing, never fussy or formal.

The hotel is also home to The Quinte, a moody, wood-paneled oyster bar that retains traces of its billiards parlor past, and Lowland, a fine-dining spot in a historic townhouse across the alleyway. Presiding over the culinary show is James Beard Award–winning executive chef Jason Stanhope, who gestures to Southern classics without veering into cliché."

To see the full list of all 100 hotels along with descriptions about why each one made this year's list, visit https://www. travelandleisure.com/best-new- hotels-of-2024-8607510.