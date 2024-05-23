Waves of Feminine Strength: 22nd Annual Folly Beach Wahine Classic Returns to the Washout

Yew! The surf is calling at the 22nd Annual Folly Beach Wahine Classic (FBWC), splashing down at the iconic local surf spot, the Washout, July 27-28, 2024. The all-girl non-profit surf contest is the only one of its kind in South Carolina, and the longest-running female surf contest on the east coast, bringing surfers from across the nation to the sunny shores of Folly Beach. Registration information coming soon!

The mission of the Folly Beach Wahine Classic (FBWC) is to share the strength of surfer women (wahines) of all ages and abilities through a fun weekend of surf competition, girl power, and camaraderie, riding the waves of womanhood toward a life of purpose. Your support extends to event partners including Warrior Surf, Surfers Healing, Waves 4 Women, She’s On Edge, Charleston Surfrider, among other local ocean-based non-profits working together to make a difference by showing girls and their families the infinite potential of women strength.

Sponsoring the Folly Beach Wahine Classic isn’t just good vibes, it’s great exposure for your business. All sponsors are promoted on the official Folly Wahine website, social media, through tent and banner placement on the beach, and more. Ruby-level and above company logos will be displayed on the back of the official event t-shirts! View more sponsorship benefits at FollyWahine.com/Sponsorship- and-Donations.

You can learn more about the Folly Beach Wahine Classic, become a sponsor, and support their mission at FollyWahine.com. Keep up with the swell and hear when contest registration opens on Facebook at Folly Beach Wahine Classic and Instagram @FollyBeachWahine.