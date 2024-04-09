We Are Sharing Hope SC Invites Organ Donor Families, Transplant Recipients to Recognize National Blue & Green Day

We Are Sharing Hope SC, South Carolina’s nonprofit, federally-designated organ and tissue recovery service, and Donate Life South Carolina will gather with donor families and transplant recipients for a flag raising ceremony in recognition of National Blue & Green Day on April 12th, 2024. This observance is an opportunity to raise awareness for organ donation while honoring those who saved lives, donor families, individuals touched by donation and those waiting on a second chance.

The flag raising will take place at 1:08 pm – a reminder that one person can save up to eight lives through donation. The event will take place at 2215 Henry Tecklenburg Drive in Charleston.

About We Are Sharing Hope SC

SHSC is South Carolina’s nonprofit, federally-designated organ and tissue recovery service. SHSC’s teams across the state make the gift of life possible in SC by honoring donor legacies and facilitating life-saving donations at every hospital in the state. Learn more at SharingHopeSC.org.