Where to Celebrate National Burger Month in Charleston

Charleston's burger scene offers diverse options from classic to upscale eateries, showcasing local ingredients and creative tastes. Many local restaurants emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients like grass-fed beef and artisanal cheeses. Our Charleston chefs experiment with southern flavors like barbecue sauce and fried onions and add unique twists with toppings like pimento cheese, peanut butter, fried green tomatoes and even duck into their mouth-watering concoctions. If you are unsure of where to go for your next burger, check out our list of suggestions below!

Husk (Charleston) - Known for its upscale Southern cuisine, Husk's burger is made with freshly ground beef, topped with American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles, and a special sauce, all served on a house-made bun. The quality and flavor are exceptional.

Poe's Tavern (Sullivan's Island) - Named after Edgar Allan Poe, this casual beachside spot serves up creative and delicious burgers. Try the Tell-Tale Heart Burger or the Amontillado Burger for unique flavor combinations.

Tattooed Moose (Charleston) - Famous for its Duck Club sandwich, Tattooed Moose also offers a killer burger. The "Lucky #1" burger is a must-try! It's topped with a fried duck egg, caramelized onions, applewood-smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese. This burger is a must-try for flavor enthusiasts.

Prohibition (Charleston) - Prohibition's "PB & J Burger" puts a playful twist on the classic burger with peanut butter, bacon jam, and jalapeños. It's a sweet and savory combination that surprises and delights.

The Rarebit (Charleston) - The Rarebit's "Mac & Cheeseburger" is a comfort food lover's dream. This burger is topped with creamy macaroni and cheese, making it a decadent and indulgent treat.

Jack of Cups Saloon (Folly Beach) - Jack of Cups Saloon offers creative and globally inspired burgers. Try the "Chow Thai Wow" burger, which features Thai curry peanut sauce, pickled cabbage, and crispy shallots.

Bay Street Biergarten (Charleston) - Bay Street Biergarten's "Pretzel Burger" is a crowd-pleaser. This burger is served on a pretzel bun with beer cheese, bacon, and fried onions, combining classic pub fare with a twist.

The Great Greek - The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s Athenian Burger gives the beloved classic a unique twist! This half-pound grilled certified angus beef burger is stacked high with chopped lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, tzatziki, and feta. Paired fresh daily using family recipes that have been passed down for generations, enjoy this mouthwatering burger as a combo, paired up with TGG’s famous Feta Fries, rice, soup, or salad.

Red Drum Restaurant (Mt. Pleasant) - Red Drum's "Lowcountry Pimento Cheeseburger" showcases local flavors with a pimento cheese topping and bacon-onion marmalade. It's a sophisticated take on a Southern classic.

The Alley (Charleston) - The Alley's "Bacon Mac & Cheeseburger" is a showstopper. This burger is piled high with creamy macaroni and cheese, crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese, offering a deliciously indulgent experience.

Big Gun Burger Shop & Bar - Home to “The Classic,” heralded locally as the #1 burger in Charleston, that comes smothered in cheese, onions, pickles and our famous Big Gun sauce, our reputation has grown as both a neighborhood pub and a cozy restaurant from lunch until late into the evening.

Little Jack's Tavern - This retro-style diner serves up a mouthwatering cheeseburger made with a blend of chuck, brisket, and dry-aged beef, topped with American cheese, onions, and house-made pickles. The burger is simple yet incredibly flavorful.

Moe's Crosstown Tavern - Moe's is a laid-back neighborhood spot famous for its "Crosstown Burger" made with a half-pound Angus beef patty, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and caramelized onions. It's a hearty and satisfying choice.