The community is invited to attend a Disaster Awareness Day event on Friday, May 31st from 9:30 am to 1 pm at the Sandcastle on Kiawah Island.

This year's lineup includes Channel 5’s Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh, a story on lessons learned from Hurricane Hugo, prep info from local emergency management leaders, and several prize drawings, moderated by Channel 4’s Trooper Bob.

You can see the program agenda here and register for the event here.