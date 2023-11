Personal finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released a report on “2024’s Best & Worst College Towns & Cities in America” and Charleston ranked as being the 5th best midsize city in America (15th overall).

Student-Friendliness of Charleston (1=Best; 208=Avg.):

180 th – Quality of Higher Education

– Quality of Higher Education 152 nd – Cost of Higher Education

– Cost of Higher Education 64 th – Brain Drain

– Brain Drain 186 th – City Accessibility

– City Accessibility 193 rd – Crime Rate

– Crime Rate 148 th – Students per Capita

– Students per Capita 1st – Unemployment Rate

To read the full report, click here.