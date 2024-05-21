Memorial Day 2024 Observances in the Lowcountry

×

May 24 and 25, 2024 | 6-9pm

Memorial Day Weekend Music on the Green

Freshfields Village

165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island, SC 29455

Head out to Kiawah Island this Memorial Day Weekend for a special two-night Music on the Green Concert Series. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

Friday, May 24: outdoor concert featuring Shem Creek Boogie Band.

Saturday, May 25: outdoor concert featuring Silverton.

May 25, 2024 | 11am-2pm

Well Hung Vineyards Charleston Drag Brunch

Well Hung Vineyard

49 South Market Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Well Hung Vineyards is whipping up a mouthwatering brunch menu that’s sure to hit the spot. Think fluffy pancakes, savory omelettes, and all your brunch faves. Plus, don't forget to pair your meal with a glass of their award-winning wines.

Kick back on the outdoor patio, soak up the warm weather, and take in those stunning vineyard views. Whether you're with friends or family, the friendly staff will make sure you have a blast.

Tickets

May 27, 2024 | 3-4:30PM

Piccolo Spoleto Memorial Day Concert

Hampton Park

30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston, SC 29403

Get ready for a fantastic Memorial Day celebration with the combined Charleston Concert Band and Columbia Community Band. This patriotic program is all about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Bring your folding chair, find a good spot, and enjoy some of the best music America has to offer. This event is made possible in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. \

May 27, 2024 | 2:30-3:30PM

Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony “Honor Them”

Hutchinson Square

102 S Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483

May 27, 2024 | 9AM

Memorial Day Remembrance & Poppy Drive

VFW Post & Auxiliary 10624

1411 Stuart Engals Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Here is your chance to participate in placing American flags on our Veteran's graves at Mt Pleasant Memorial Gardens and share the meaning of the poppy at various Mt Pleasant locations.

Register

May 27, 2024 | 9am-5pm

Memorial Day at the Children’s Museum

Lowcountry Museum of the Lowcountry

25 Ann Street, Charleston, SC 29405

Join us for a fun-filled Memorial Day! We will be making cards for veterans and offering cake (while supplies last). Free with museum admission.

More Information & Tickets