Seabrook claims Three Island Challenge

The Three Island Challenge is over for 2023, and, as has been the case in recent years, Seabrook came out on top with 2,985 points. Wild Dunes took second place with 2,885 points and Kiawah was third at 2,878. The Three Island Challenge is an annual golf competition pitting the three island clubs against each other in a round robin event. Each team is comprised of 18 players and three matches are scheduled – one at each location. Points are distributed playing a game called nines, and the winner is the club that tallies the most points after all three matches are completed.