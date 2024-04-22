The Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook honors Dr. Louise Baucom with its Angel Oak Award

On May 15th, members of the Exchange Club and other members of the community will gather at Wingate Place for a banquet to honor Dr. Louise Baucom, this year’s recipient of the Club’s Angel Oak Award. Dr. Balcom is being recognized for her volunteer work with the Sea Island Blessing Basket program, Meals on Wheels, the Angel Oak Elementary School Summer Program, and the Church of Our Savior in connection with the Betty Stringfellow High School Scholarships for Johns Island students.

“The Angel Oak Award Banquet is a major fund raiser for the Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook Foundation.” says Ray Hoover, Club president, “The foundation has distributed grants exceeding $160,000 in 2023-24 to service providers on Johns and Wadmalaw Islands, and we invite all members of our community to celebrate with us.”

The banquet will be held Wednesday, May 15 at 5:30 PM at Wingate Place, 3850 River Road, Johns Island. Tickets are $100 and include dinner and live music by Joy Project.

To register, inquire about sponsorship levels, or make a donation, visit www.ks-exchangeclub.com

The Exchange Club of Kiawah-Seabrook Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization and all contributions are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.