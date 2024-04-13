30th Annual Floppin’ Flounder 5K Set for June 8th

The 30th annual Floppin’ Flounder 5K will take place on Saturday, June 8th, 2024 at 8 am at the Sullivan’s Island Fish Fry Shack, located at 1424 Hennessy St.

Presented by the Charleston Running Club (CRC), the Floppin’ Flounder 5K is their signature summer event. In addition to overall, masters level, and age group awards, they present the Peyton Moore award to the fastest boy and girl under age 12. This award is in memory of one of CRC’s youngest and most enthusiastic members, Peyton Moore, who passed away on June 4, 2013.

Event proceeds benefit the Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue Dept. and Charleston Animal Society.

Registration includes a chip-timed 5K run/walk, finisher’s medal for all runners and walkers, t-shirt, and refreshments..

Sponsorship opportunities are available for small or large businesses. Charleston Running Club is a not-for-profit organization 501c(3), so sponsorships are tax deductible.

To register, volunteer, or sponsor, visit FloppinFlounder.com.