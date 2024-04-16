Charleston Beach Olympics Returns to Sullivan's Island While Supporting Pattison’s Academy

The Charleston Beach Olympics is returning for a fourth year on Saturday, June 8th, 2024. The event, which will be held on Sullivan's Island, aims to raise money to cover tuition costs for Pattison’s Academy’s Therapeutic Summer Camp enrollees.

The Charleston Beach Olympics boasts a day full of friendly beach competition where 30 randomly drawn teams of four will battle it out in the sand with events like sack races, mind games, relays, and more. An after party, raffle, and awards ceremony will take place at Mainland Container Co. Kitchen and Bar.

Registration for the 2024 Charleston Beach Olympics is now open and tickets can be purchased online at Charlestonbeacholympics.com. Tickets to participate are $30 without an event t-shirt and $50 with one, 21 and up only. The Charleston Beach Olympics will kick off at 1 pm at Station 22 on Sullivan’s Island with eight Olympic games along the beach finishing up with two finale events.

In addition to a fun day battling on the beach participants receive a free drink ticket and free buffet at the Mainland Container Co. Kitchen and Bar after party; as well as a loaded swag bag filled with great local items and discounts. Friends and family are encouraged to come watch the games and join the after party which is open to the public.

Pattison’s Academy is an education and rehabilitation academy in Charleston providing comprehensive, year-round programs to support children to young adults with severe disabilities and their families. Pattison’s Academy Therapeutic Summer Camp is the ONLY therapeutic summer program in the Lowcountry for these individuals however it receives no program revenue relying solely on the support of the community. Tuition for summer camp enrollees weighs in at a hefty $2,000 per student. Pattison’s summer program provides essential interaction, education and therapeutic support (speech, OT, PT and more) to disabled children-young adults in Charleston; as well as bridges a gap for families who often cannot afford to hire care or leave work during the summer months to look after their loved ones.

The 2023 Charleston Beach Olympics was a sold out event and over $10,000 was donated to Pattison’s Academy’s Therapeutic camp tuition costs. This year the goal is to raise $16,000 sending eight deserving severely disabled locals to the program.

For those that wish to support the cause in other ways direct donations and sponsorship opportunities can be found online at charlestonbeacholympics.com.