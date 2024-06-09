One Lucky Dog: Hope

I’m Hope, and everything you’ve heard about Chihuahuas is projected from my 8-pound body. I may be small, but I wouldn’t think twice about approaching me if I don’t give you permission. Yes, I’m social, but only when I say so. I’m a daddy’s girl and proud to call myself bossy, sassy, and scrappy. There is no doubt I am a brave and mighty Chihuahua.

I came to my dad through a friend of his. However, he is not the type that goes for the pequeño pup, but once I batted my eyes in his direction, I had him hooked on the "Hop" – that was my original name.

I am Queen Bee, regardless of what the new cat on the scene thinks. Most days, you’ll find me either sleeping, eating, or dominating the feline, but in my younger years, I was quite the ball hog. Yes, the ball was about two times the size of my head, and I didn’t necessarily retrieve it, but I did enjoy the attention when I pranced around, head held high with a giant ball in my mouth. And the look on the bigger dogs as I sauntered by, giving them the stink eye, was worth the lockjaw for the next few days. One day, I even tried out for wide receiver while some kids on the beach were playing football! I didn’t know what I would do with a ball that big, but I sure did enjoy launching in the air trying to get it!

As the years have passed, Dad and I have bonded like chips and salsa, and I’m happy to say that I don’t like to share his attention. I get a little more jealous if his attention wanders from me for too long, but hey, it’s in my breed, and my loyalty lies with him. He is my main enchilada, and my duties include social director, personal trainer to get him out on walks, and making sure he knows he is loved by all 100 pounds of personality in my 8-pound body! There’s a lot of love to give in this little taco.

Even though I’m a desert dog and do NOT like anything wet on me, I love my life with Dad on the island. I live for the moments he says, “golf cart,” “walk,” or “treat,” and for that, I will always and forever give him mucho besos for the rest of my life in my tough and tiny, but mighty body. Thank you, Dad, for letting me be your lucky dog.