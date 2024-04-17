Sullivan’s Island might consider burying power lines

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council’s Public Facilities Committee will ask Dominion Energy to send a representative to its next meeting to discuss the possibility of burying some or all of the electric company’s power lines.

Committee members discussed putting the lines underground at their April 9 meeting, held after several local residents voiced their displeasure with the way the town’s trees were trimmed so their branches wouldn’t interfere with the electrical lines.

Deputy Town Administrator Joe Henderson said Dominion is compiling “some very rough estimates” concerning what it would cost to bury the lines. He pointed out that when the town considered this option in 2019, the estimated cost of completing an engineering study of the proposed project was between $150,000 and $180,000.

Town Administrator Andy Benke said the study could be paid for with what is known as the non-service standard fund, which is calculated based on .5% of the gross sales of electricity on Sullivan’s Island – around $35,000 per year.

“The fund has a five-year balance, so every year, year five rolls off,” Benke said, pointing out that at the end of fiscal year 2022, the balance was $177,411.69.

He said the money can be used for any project related to Dominion infrastructure and lighting.

According to Benke, an engineering study would be necessary to determine the grid layout; where the switch gear would be located; where property easements will be needed; construction costs; and new street lighting configurations.

Benke said the lines in two general areas of Sullivan’s Island already are buried: Marshall Boulevard up to Jasper from Breach Inlet to Station 28.5, and Station 12 to the harbor, between Middle Street and Osceola and Conquest.

“The decision to put these two segments underground was made by SCE&G primarily due to the impact ocean spray and salt had on the lines,” Benke said.

Dominion completed its purchase of South Carolina Electric & Gas in 2020.

Henderson pointed out the major challenges of burying electric lines or any other type of subterranean work.

“Typically, boring and trenching is involved across roads, and sidewalks; there may be adverse impacts to root systems of large trees; water table issues once buried; relocating or working around other utilities; and installing transformers on residential properties,” he said.