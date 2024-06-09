The Sullivan's Island Club Hosts Inaugural ‘Taste of Sullivan’s’ Fundraiser

× Expand Credit: Rob Byko

The Sullivan's Island Club hosted its inaugural Taste of Sullivan’s Island event on Saturday, May 18, at its location at 1452 Poe Ave. The sold-out fundraiser was held from noon to 3 p.m., with over 250 tickets sold for $50 each. Nearly 200 attendees gathered to socialize and enjoy a variety of tastes and sips.

Food was donated by restaurants on Sullivan’s Island, including Poe’s Tavern, Longboard, The Co-Op, Sullivan’s Fish Camp, High Thyme, Republic Ice Cream, Mex 1 Coastal Cuisine, and Dunleavy’s Pub, as well as Island Coastal Lager. Live music was provided by local musician Joel Timmons of the band Sol Driven Train.

A silent auction was also held, with items donated by Sullivan’s Island residents and local businesses, including Sandpiper Gallery, Sea Island Builders, Goldbug, A Maker’s Post, Bennie + CoCo, BeachKrew, Shades of Charleston, ABOVO, Halo-Halo Apparel, and more.

Taste of Sullivan’s was created by Sullivan’s Island Club committee member Natanya O'Donnell. After this year’s success, the club plans to host the event again next year.

Taste of Sullivan’s raised almost $25,000. The proceeds will go to renovations of the historic Sullivan’s Island Club, which has been hosting community events since 1946. The property is owned by the Town of Sullivan's Island.

“The goal is to raise $250,000,” said Sullivan’s Island Club committee member Trey Sedalik.

The club is actively seeking new members. Membership is open to current Sullivan’s Island citizens, as well as past residents. Annual membership dues are $250 for individuals and $350 for families. Join the Sullivan’s Island Club by filling out an application on their website: https://thesullivansislandclub.com/.

“The Sullivan’s Island Club is a community center for everyone,” O’Donnell said. “It is affordable and accessible.”

Upcoming events are posted on the club’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

