Saturday, Nov. 18

Old Santee Canal Park presents the 11th annual Tinsel Trot Holiday Fun Run/Walk! Everyone is invited to take an evening run, walk, dash, dance or prance through the two-mile course that offers a “sneaker preview” of the Celebrate The Season Holiday Driving Tour. This family-friendly event was awarded the Best Run/Walk Event by readers of the Berkeley Independent newspaper!

Post-race Party returns; with special guest appearance from Santa Claus, children’s activities, food and DJ music! All food proceeds will benefit local non-profit charities. Music will be broadcasted through the entire course this year, and costumes are always encouraged.

Same as last year; this run/walk event will be relaxed and casual with no official start time. The course opens at 5:30pm and closes at 8pm. Simply show up when you want, walk as far as you want, leave when you want and enjoy the holiday lights at your own pace.

Register here - 2023 Tinsel Trot Holiday Fun Run/Walk — Race Roster — Registration, Marketing, Fundraising

Race entry is $20/person (+ processing fee) and includes a free shirt if you register BEFORE Oct. 20th! Children under 6 years are FREE (no shirt included). Additional shirts are available for purchase during registration.

Packet pickup takes place Friday, November 17 from 9am - 5pm and on race days starting at 4pm at Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner.

Online Registration Deadline: 11:59 pm on Friday, Nov. 17th.

(On-site registration will be available at Old Santee Canal Park from 3p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on race day only.)

THIS IS A RAIN OR SHINE EVENT.

Race entry fees are non-refundable. Sorry, no pets.