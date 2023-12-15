The Riviera Holiday Soiree With The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra

Get ready to swing into the holiday season at The Riviera’s Holiday Soirée! Join us for a festive evening of energetic and soulful big-band music with The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. Dance the night away, savor delicious food and drinks, and create unforgettable memories. The Riviera will be transformed with a lively dance floor, fabulous VIP tables, and lounge area for all to enjoy. Indulge in special holiday hors-d’oeuvres and additional food offerings.