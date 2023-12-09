A Not So Silent Night Tree Lighting, Saturday, December 9th

It’ll be a “Not So Silent Night” when the Charleston City Market holds its annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Anson Square on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. All four buildings, including the enclosed Market Hall, of this historic, downtown landmark will host shoppers amid an array of holiday activities.

Prior to that magic moment when the massive tree comes alive with lights and a laser show, there will be roaming carolers, a “Toys for Tots” collection, live music, the Little Dickens Choir, Santa, Cindy Lou Who, as well as an extravagant and electrifying laser light show throughout the night. And wont it be something when that mean ole Grinch, himself, shows up to investigate all this joyful noise!

As carolers stroll through the Market, toys being donated for needy children, families taking “selfies” around the tree with Santa and the Grinch, and the Dickens-era choir filling our ears with songs of “Christmas Past”, the buildings on either side of Anson Square will become the canvases for a graphic and colorful laser light show as the entire market venue takes on a multi-faceted appearance of a live Christmas card. Live music on Meeting Street will welcome visitors from the festivities at Charleston Place and offer unique shopping opportunities well into the night from both the merchants in Market Hall as well as the hand-crafted artisans in the open-air sheds.

The City Market is open every day at 9:30 a.m., except Christmas day and the Night Market is open every Friday and Saturday through December 16th from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. when it then closes for the winter season. The Night Market will reopen in March for the 2024 season and again run through December.