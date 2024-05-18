× Expand Poster Design by Evan D. Warren at Arts Satisfied 306th Annual Blockade of Charleston Festival

Tickets On-Sale Now for The 306th Annual Blockade of Charleston Festival Saturday, May 18th in the Courtyard at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium.

This inaugural pirate-themed festival will commemorate Blackbeard’s notorious Blockade of The City in 1718 with live music from 1-9pm featuring 5 local musical acts, 40+ art & apparel vendors, food trucks, kids activities and more.

Schedule:

12:30pm Gates Open

1-2pm Kennedy Burnett

2:15-3:45pm OMIWIMO

4-5:30pm Flatspell

5:45-7:15pm Electric Sparrows

7:30-9pm Congress

We’ll have 1st, 2nd & 3rd Place Awards for Best Pirate Costumes and other prizes to be given out throughout the day, so be sure to wear your best Swashbuckler’s rags.

Art and apparel vendors can email Bounds@follywood.live for vendor applications.

Stay tuned for more announcements, details & ticket link coming soon...

A Follywood Event.