Brunch With Elves

× Expand Mex 1 Coastal Cantina 🎄✨ Elf-tastic Brunch Alert at Mex 1 Mount Pleasant! 📚🥞

🎄✨ Elf-tastic Brunch Alert at Mex 1 Mount Pleasant! 📚🥞

Join us on Dec 10th & 17th (12-3 PM) for a magical brunch where elves bring stories to life! Indulge in our pancake buffet and warm up at the hot chocolate bar. Perfect for kids and kids-at-heart! #ElfBrunch #MagicalMex1