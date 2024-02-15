Bungee Fitness Date Night
to
Fly High Bungee Fitness 625 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
Love is in the air! Join us for our Bungee Fitness Date Night February 15th @ 5:30. $58 per couple, includes the bungee class and Beer & Prosecco after! Call or text (843) 804-3938 to book!
