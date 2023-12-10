***4:00PM - 6:00PM***

*Family-friendly and Free*

Join us for Charleston's annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza.

We are thrilled to return to Marion Square for the 16th annual Chanukah in the Square celebration. Please plan on being there with your neighbors, friends, and family. Bring an appetite and your Chanukah spirit. We will supply the hot food, the live music, and the festive atmosphere! There will be no shortage of treats for everyone.

Entertainment:

-Live Music

-Hot Latkes

-Donuts

-Hot Pretzels

-Hotdogs

-Burgers

-Kettle Corn

-Chicken Soup

-Soft drinks

-Chanukah treats and giveaways

-Kids crafts

-Giant Menorah lighting

-Children's entertainment

We will continue the tradition of lighting the menorah candles as a community. We can't wait to see you the