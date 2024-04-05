Charleston RiverDogs Home Game

Fresh off a championship three-peat in the Carolina League, the Charleston RiverDogs play a home game during the 2024 season.

Consistent with the last three years, 2024 home schedule primarily consists of six-game series running from Tuesday-Sunday. There is a four-day break scheduled around the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from July 15-18. The regular season will end on September 8 in Fayetteville with a four-team postseason to follow.

Standard start times for RiverDogs home games will remain 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. There are two exceptions to those standard times. On April 16, the RiverDogs will host the Columbia Fireflies for an 11:05 a.m. Education Day. It will represent the team's first morning start since the 2019 season. Later in the season, the team

