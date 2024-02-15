Charleston Stage’s Speakeasy Soiree, which will raise funds for their educational programs that reach 20,000 local elementary to high school students annually, will be held on February 15th, 2024 at Alhambra Hall.

Charleston Stage is South Carolina’s largest professional theatre company and has been producing plays and musicals at the historic Dock Street Theatre since 1978. Their TheatreSchool classes are taught by ten full-time professional actors who guide students through the crafts of acting, vocal development and musical theater, helping them develop their own creative voices, poise, confidence, and public speaking skills.

The evening will kick off with welcome drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres with a special performance by Season 46 resident actors, followed by a brief program highlighting Charleston Stage’s educational programs. Guests can look forward to an elegant dinner, dessert stations and dancing the night away to live music from a big band ensemble.

Individual and group tickets as well as sponsorships are available here.