Charlestowne Woodturners meeting
Hostetler Custom CAbinets 403 Fleming Road , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29455
Steve Williamson and other club members
Charlestowne Woodturners' bowls
hands on learning - making a wooden bowl on a lathe
small bowl blanks supplied. six club lathes will be used. an experienced maker will be at each lathe to assist the student. all safety and equipment will be supplied. this is a great opportunity for a beginner or for someone looking to improve the skill.
