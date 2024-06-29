Cultivate Beauty

to

Sullivan's Island Baptist Church 1753 Central Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29482

You're invited to our all-ages women's event held quarterly. Join us as we seek to image our Creator God by cultivating beauty through the arts!

Each time we gather, we will explore a different form of art, coupled with a biblical focus. Locations and cost may vary, however it is our aim to make each event affordable for everyone.

Our next ladies event will take place June 29, 2024

from 10am - 2pm

We'll be potting plants and making oyster shell wreaths together! Cost for this event is $25. Lunch is included. It's sure to be a fun time!

Please RSVP by email: info@sibc.church

843-252-6200
to
