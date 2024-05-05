Fishing with Friends
to
Isle of Palms Exchange Club 201 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
×
fishing with friends - registration
Please join us at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club on May 5th from 1-3pm for a delightful event for kids ages 6-12. Fishing with Friends promises to be a fun event teaching kids how to fish. Bait and tackle will be provided by our sponsor, Haddrell's Point Bait & Tackle, and the SC Department of Natural Resources will participate to help educate and enlighten attendees on our Lowcountry waterways and fish. Kids can look forward to pizza and popsicles.
Info
Isle of Palms Exchange Club 201 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451