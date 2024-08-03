A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Queen Street Playhouse 20 Queen St, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29401

Sondheim's joyous, musical romp through Rome has desperate lovers, scheming neighbors and secrets behind every toga.

Broadway's greatest farce is light, fast-paced, witty, irreverent and one of the funniest musicals ever written. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville.

This unforgettable, hysterical musical allows a terrific ensemble of comedic actors to shine – "something for everyone, a comedy tonight!"

